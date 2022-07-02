Clubless Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali surprisingly rejects ₦9.9million salary

Nwakali's decision is surprising, considering he is currently without a club, and he potentially turned down Champions League football next season after Zurich finished as Swiss champions last season.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Nwakali turned down an astonishing €23,000 (₦9.9million) monthly salary from the Swiss Super League side.

The former Golden Eaglets star was previously on the books of Huesca, but his contract was terminated before the end of the just-concluded season.

Huesca claimed that Nwakali's contract was terminated after he failed to return on time following Nigeria's exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the 24-year-old claimed the Spanish club terminated his contract due to his decision to represent Nigeria at AFCON 2021. Nwakali received the backing of the Spanish professional footballers union, who took Huesca to court over their decision to sack the Nigerian.

Nwakali, a failed potential

Since breaking out at the FIFA U17 World Cup, Nwakali's football journey has been disappointing. The Super Eagles midfielder joined Arsenal in 2016, but he never made a first-team appearance for the Gunners.

Nwakali spent most of his time at Arsenal on loan at different clubs, but he never made an impact at any of these teams.