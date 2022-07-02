Clubless Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali surprisingly rejects ₦9.9million salary

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian international is still without a new club, but not for lack of offers.

Kelechi Nwakali rejected an offer from FC Zurich
Kelechi Nwakali rejected an offer from FC Zurich

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali's hope of getting a new club suffered another setback after he rejected an offer from Swiss Super League side FC Zurich.

Nwakali's decision is surprising, considering he is currently without a club, and he potentially turned down Champions League football next season after Zurich finished as Swiss champions last season.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Nwakali turned down an astonishing €23,000 (₦9.9million) monthly salary from the Swiss Super League side.

The former Golden Eaglets star was previously on the books of Huesca, but his contract was terminated before the end of the just-concluded season.

Huesca claimed that Nwakali's contract was terminated after he failed to return on time following Nigeria's exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kelechi Nwakali's contract was terminated by Huesca in April
Kelechi Nwakali's contract was terminated by Huesca in April Kelechi Nwakali blasts Spanish club Huesca for failing to pay his dues Pulse Live Kenya

However, the 24-year-old claimed the Spanish club terminated his contract due to his decision to represent Nigeria at AFCON 2021. Nwakali received the backing of the Spanish professional footballers union, who took Huesca to court over their decision to sack the Nigerian.

Since breaking out at the FIFA U17 World Cup, Nwakali's football journey has been disappointing. The Super Eagles midfielder joined Arsenal in 2016, but he never made a first-team appearance for the Gunners.

Kelechi Nwakali has failed to live up to its potential
Kelechi Nwakali has failed to live up to its potential Pulse Nigeria

Nwakali spent most of his time at Arsenal on loan at different clubs, but he never made an impact at any of these teams.

He left Arsenal in 2019 to sign for Huesca, but his time with the Spanish Second division side was also largely disappointing.

