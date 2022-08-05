Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali suffers a heavy defeat in his second game for Ponferradina

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian international had a match to forget in his second game for his new team.

Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali recently joined SD Ponferradina as a fee-agent
Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali recently joined SD Ponferradina as a fee-agent

Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali was on the receiving end of a heavy bashing after his new side Ponferradina lost 7-1 to Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday night.

inRead

Nwakali had made a decent debut for the Spanish second division side last week, but he had a second game to forget.

The Nigerian international watched on from the bench as Ponderradina went two goals down inside six minutes. It was three in the 18th minute before Quiles put Deportivo four goals up in the 25th minute.

The rout continued as Marca Narro extended Deportivo's lead three minutes later to ensure Ponferradina went into the break with a five-goal deficit.

ALSO READ: Unmasking Ruben Garcia, the man who allegedly tormented Kelechi Nwakali for going to AFCON 2021

Clubless Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali surprisingly rejects ₦9.9million salary

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali reveals his next focus

The second half resumed the same way the first ended, with Deportivo increasing their lead in the 65th minute.

Kelechi Nwakali at SD Ponferradina's pre-season training session
Kelechi Nwakali at SD Ponferradina's pre-season training session Twitter

Ponferradina manager Jose Gomes reacted by making a raft of changes that included Nwakali. However, the 24-year-old could not reduce the damage as Deportivo made it seven in the 75th minute, although the away side scored a consolation five minutes from time.

The result was damaging for Ponferradina going into the new season. Still, Nwakali is not reading too much into it, saying the most important thing is for the team to be ready when the campaign kicks off on August 15.

"Yesterday's match is over," Nwakali said at his unveiling. We are in preseason, we continue working and preparing things to improve the team.

Kelechi Nwakali at his unveiling
Kelechi Nwakali at his unveiling Pulse Nigeria

"The important thing is to be ready on the 15th," he added.

Nwakali will make his competitive debut for Ponferradina when they take on Cartagena in their opening league game of the season on August 15.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • 20 Players to watch out for in the Premier League

    20 players to watch out for in the Premier League

  • Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali recently joined SD Ponferradina as a fee-agent

    Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali suffers a heavy defeat in his second game for Ponferradina

  • Kelechi Nwakali at his unveiling

    'I am in a new phase of my career'- Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali reveals his next focus

Recommended articles

20 players to watch out for in the Premier League

20 players to watch out for in the Premier League

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali suffers a heavy defeat in his second game for Ponferradina

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali suffers a heavy defeat in his second game for Ponferradina

'I am in a new phase of my career'- Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali reveals his next focus

'I am in a new phase of my career'- Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali reveals his next focus

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman completes transfer to Atalanta

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman completes transfer to Atalanta

Bayern Munich sign 18-year-old Nigerian starlet from top Abuja Academy

Bayern Munich sign 18-year-old Nigerian starlet from top Abuja Academy

Who will be the first Premier League manager to get sacked?

Who will be the first Premier League manager to get sacked?

Trending

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]