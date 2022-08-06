Aribo denied by Lloris as Tottenham thrash Southampton in Premier League opener

Aribo had shown signs of his quality in pre-season after joining the Saints from Rangers for £10m this summer. However, he was on the losing side in his first game in the Premier League as Conte's men thrashed the Saints.

Aribo's forgettable debut

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl handed Aribo his first start, with the Nigerian playing an advanced role. The Saints started brightly, taking the lead in the 12th minute through James Ward Prowse, who volleyed home following a cross from Moussa Djenepo.

However, that was as good as it got for Southampton as Spurs took charge of the game. Conte's men drew level in the 21st minute through a header from Ryan Sessegnon following a superb cross from Dejan Kulusevski.

The Lillywhites took the lead ten minutes later, courtesy of a header from Eric Dier following a cross from Heung-min Son.

Spurs went into half-time with a goal lead, but it was only a matter of time before they extended their lead.

Spurs seal comfortable victory

Conte's men continued to press following the restart, and they got their reward in the 61st minute through an own goal from Mohammed Salisu. It got better for the home side as Kulusevski added gloss to the scoreline with a curling finish two minutes later.

Southampton tried to reduce the deficit, and they almost did through Aribo, but the Super Eagles star's low shot was pushed away by Hugo Lloris in Spurs' goal.

Aribo's shot happened to be Southampton's only shot on target in the second half as Spurs ran out 4-1 winners.