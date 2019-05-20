Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru scored the winning goal for Galatasaray in their title decider against Istanbul Basaksehir to win the league title in Turkey on Sunday, May 19 and complete a domestic double.

Onyekuru scored with a header in the 64th winner what turned out to be the winner for Galatasaray in their top-of-the-table clash against Istanbul Basaksehir at the Turk Telekom Arena.

The win gave Galatasaray a three-point lead over Istanbul Basaksehir and with just a game to go, the Lions’ head to head advantage over their rivals have given them the title.

“Champions. We fought back from 1-0 in a very tough game. I am so blessed to have a strong team of lions with me to battle back and God gracing me to score the winning goal in this amazing victory! I am nothing without God and I am nothing without all your support. Thank You,” the 21-year-old forward wrote on Twitter after the game.

Onyekuru was brilliant in that game for Galatasaray as he had a goal and assist cancelled by VAR.

The title win caps a brilliant week and completes a domestic double for Onyekuru who also won the Turkish Cup with Galatasaray on Wednesday, May 15.

Onyekuru who now has two career titles won scored 14 league goals for Galatasaray in 30 games.