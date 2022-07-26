Emmanuel Dennis set for a ₦9.9b move to the Premier League but he will not join Nottingham Forest

Dennis' future has been a subject of debate in this transfer window following his excellent performances last season.

Where will Dennis end up?

The Nigerian international had a fantastic debut campaign in the Premier League after joining the Hornets from Club Brugge last summer for £3.4m.

Dennis scored ten goals and recorded six assists for Watford in the Premier League last season. However, his goals were unable to save Watford from relegation, and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Several Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in Dennis' services, but Forest are no longer one of them after they decided to end their interest in him.

Premier League clubs lurking

According to the Daily Mail, The Reds have turned their attention to Burnley's Maxwell Cornet. Nonetheless, Dennis is still expected to leave Watford this summer, with Everton the likely destination.

According to Teamtalk, the Toffees have opened talks with Watford over a potential transfer. Everton manager Frank Lampard has identified Dennis as the suitable replacement for Richarlison, who departed for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

However, Everton will have to pay a fee in the region of £20m (₦9.9b) to sign the Super Eagles star. Watford are resigned to losing their star forward but will only let him leave when the right offer comes in.