Emmanuel Dennis opens his account for Nottingham Forest against Aston Villa

Before tonight, Dennis had not scored for Forest since his multi-million pounds move from Watford in the summer. However, he got off some pressure on his shoulders as he opened the scoring for the home side.

The Nigerian international joined Forest at the end of August, but he only made his full league debut tonight, with Cooper selecting him ahead of his compatriot, Taiwo Awoniyi.

The decision proved to be the right one as Dennis headed in superbly from a Morgan Gibbs-White free-kick to put the Tricky Trees ahead in the 15th minute. However, Forest's lead did not last long as Ashley Young drew Villa level seven minutes later with a fantastic shot from outside.

Young's strike ensured both teams went into the break with the scores tied at 1-1. The second half resumed with both sides looking to take the lead, but it turned out to be a half of few chances.

Cooper reacted by sending on Sam Surridge for Dennis, but Forest could not get the required winner. The Welsh tactician opted to leave Awonyi on the bench after the Nigerian international missed two big chances in the 4-0 loss to Leicester City last week.