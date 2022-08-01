Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis helps Watford to an opening day win but Maduka Okoye is left out

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

It was a night of mixed fortunes for Nigerian stars as Watford kicked off their quest for promotion to the Premier League with a win.

Emmanuel Dennis had a hand in Joao Pedro's winner for Watford
Emmanuel Dennis had a hand in Joao Pedro's winner for Watford

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis played a key role in Watford's 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in their Skybet Championship opening game of the season at Vicarage Road.

Recommended articles

Dennis was in action for the whole 90 minutes despite speculations surrounding his future. The Nigerian international, who has been linked with a move to Everton and Newcastle, had a hand in Joao Pedro's winner.

Watford started the game brightly, with Dennis playing in Ismaila Sarr, but the winger's strike hit the side netting.

The Hornets continued to push forward but could not find the opener in the first half. However, it all changed eleven minutes into the second half as a quick counter-attack that involved Dennis and Sarr resulted in the only goal of the game.

ALSO READ: Is Emmanuel Dennis paying the price for his reputation?

Emmanuel Dennis set for a ₦9.9b move to the Premier League but he will not join Nottingham Forest

Maduka Okoye is responsible for his problem but he can still turn it around

The Nigerian international set up Sarr with a fine pass, who squared the resulting ball for Pedro to tap home. It was a brilliant performance from Dennis, who had one shot on target and completed six dribbles.

However, while it was a good night for Dennis, it was a no-show for other Nigerian stars at Watford. Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong was left on the bench, while Maduka Okoye and Samuel Kalu were not in the matchday squad.

Maduka Okoye was left out of Watford's opening day clash
Maduka Okoye was left out of Watford's opening day clash Pulse Nigeria

The reason for their absence was not disclosed, but Watford manager Rob Edwards had declared before the match that Okoye would be his second-choice goalkeeper. Next up for the Hornets is a trip to the Hawthorns on August 8, where they will take on West Brom.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Emmanuel Dennis had a hand in Joao Pedro's winner for Watford

    Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis helps Watford to an opening day win but Maduka Okoye is left out

  • Wales international Aaron Ramsey signs for OGC Nice

    Nice announce deal for Juventus flop

  • Victor Moses celebrates with his teammates.

    'He is the best' - Spartak Moscow not ready to sell Victor Moses

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis helps Watford to an opening day win but Maduka Okoye is left out

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis helps Watford to an opening day win but Maduka Okoye is left out

Nice announce deal for Juventus flop

Nice announce deal for Juventus flop

'He is the best' - Spartak Moscow not ready to sell Victor Moses

'He is the best' - Spartak Moscow not ready to sell Victor Moses

Top 20 Premier League assist-makers of all-time

Top 20 Premier League assist-makers of all-time

Samuel Eto’o pays for surgery of former Cameroon teammate

Samuel Eto’o pays for surgery of former Cameroon teammate

Premier League clubs to stop 'taking the knee' before games

Premier League clubs to stop 'taking the knee' before games

Trending

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

Yaya Toure

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again