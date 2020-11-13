The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, November 13, 2020, squandered a 4-0 lead against Sierra Leone in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier that ended 4-4 on Friday, November 13, 2020, in Benin City,

Nigeria quickly raced into a 4-0 in a dominant first half that didn’t end before the Sierra Leoneans pulled a goal back.

Alex Iwobi’s brace was sandwiched between Victor Osimhen’s goal before Samuel Chukwueze added another with another individual effort.

The visitors pulled a goal back before halftime and continued with their comeback with three more goals in the second half to draw the game 4-4.

It wasn’t a good second half for the Super Eagles who saw Osimhen stretched out with what looked like a broken hand.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria still lead Group L of the qualifiers with seven points and will seal qualification with a win in Freetown on Tuesday, November 17.