Super Eagles star Ola Aina has been ruled out of action for the rest of the year and will play no further part for Torino until 2022 after he picked up a muscle injury in training on Wednesday.
Super Eagles Serie A star to miss Il Toro's matches for the rest of 2022
The Turin-based side will be without their Nigerian import for the rest of the year.
Read Also
Ivan Juric's side were preparing for the visit of Serie A champions AC Milan on Saturday, but Aina had to end his training early due to his muscle injury.
Aina out till 2023
According to Turin-based newspaper TuttoSport, Aina will now miss the clash against the Rossoneri and will not be back for The Bulls until after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Although Aina's injury is not expected to keep him out for a long time, he will not play again for Torino this year as the Italian Serie A will not resume this year when the World Cup ends.
The Super Eagles star's injury is a big blow for him as he has been one of Torino's best players in the Italian top-flight this season.
Aina's impressive start to the season
Aina has played all but one of Torino's 11 league games this season, scoring his first goal of the season in the 2-1 win against Atalanta last Sunday.
His brilliant performances have not gone unnoticed amongst the club authorities, who are now set to hand Aina a new deal. Aina's current contract in Turin expires next year, but Torino want to offer him a new two-year deal to rebuff interest from Premier League clubs.
More from category
-
Crawley Town invite popular British-Nigerian YouTuber to training ahead of potential FA Cup debut
-
Asisat Oshoala: Barcelona Femeni star could finally feature on FIFA 23
-
Super Eagles Serie A star to miss Il Toro's matches for the rest of 2022