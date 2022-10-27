Super Eagles Serie A star to miss Il Toro's matches for the rest of 2022

Ivan Juric's side were preparing for the visit of Serie A champions AC Milan on Saturday, but Aina had to end his training early due to his muscle injury.

Aina out till 2023

According to Turin-based newspaper TuttoSport, Aina will now miss the clash against the Rossoneri and will not be back for The Bulls until after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Although Aina's injury is not expected to keep him out for a long time, he will not play again for Torino this year as the Italian Serie A will not resume this year when the World Cup ends.

Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles star's injury is a big blow for him as he has been one of Torino's best players in the Italian top-flight this season.

Aina's impressive start to the season

Aina has played all but one of Torino's 11 league games this season, scoring his first goal of the season in the 2-1 win against Atalanta last Sunday.

AFP