Super Eagles Serie A star to miss Il Toro's matches for the rest of 2022

Joba Ogunwale
The Turin-based side will be without their Nigerian import for the rest of the year.

Ola Aina has been ruled out for the rest of the season
Ola Aina has been ruled out for the rest of the season

Super Eagles star Ola Aina has been ruled out of action for the rest of the year and will play no further part for Torino until 2022 after he picked up a muscle injury in training on Wednesday.

Ivan Juric's side were preparing for the visit of Serie A champions AC Milan on Saturday, but Aina had to end his training early due to his muscle injury.

According to Turin-based newspaper TuttoSport, Aina will now miss the clash against the Rossoneri and will not be back for The Bulls until after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Although Aina's injury is not expected to keep him out for a long time, he will not play again for Torino this year as the Italian Serie A will not resume this year when the World Cup ends.

Ola Aina will not play again until 2023
Ola Aina will not play again until 2023 Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles star's injury is a big blow for him as he has been one of Torino's best players in the Italian top-flight this season.

Aina has played all but one of Torino's 11 league games this season, scoring his first goal of the season in the 2-1 win against Atalanta last Sunday.

Ola AIna scored only his second-ever Serie A goal for Torino as they won 2-1 at Udinese
Ola AIna scored only his second-ever Serie A goal for Torino as they won 2-1 at Udinese AFP

His brilliant performances have not gone unnoticed amongst the club authorities, who are now set to hand Aina a new deal. Aina's current contract in Turin expires next year, but Torino want to offer him a new two-year deal to rebuff interest from Premier League clubs.

