Super Eagles remain in 34th position in latest FIFA Ranking

Authors:

Steve Dede

Still no movement for the Super Eagles on the FIFA Ranking.

Super Eagles of Nigeria

There is no movement for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the latest FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, September 15, 2021.

The Super Eagles remained in 34th position, where they dropped to in the last ranking.

This ranking came after their consecutive wins in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

The recent games had little effect on this latest ranking.

In Africa, Nigeria also remained fifth and are behind Senegal (20), Tunisia (25), Algeria(30) and Morocco (33).

Belgium is still the number one football country in the World Ranking, followed by Brazil, England, France and European champions Italy.

South America champions Argentina, Portugal, Spain, Mexico and Denmark complete the top 10.

(1) Senegal (2) Tunisia (3) Algeria (4) (Morocco) (5) Nigeria (6) Egypt (7) Ghana (8) Cote d’Ivoire (9) (10) Mali

(1) Belgium (2) Brazil (3) England (4) France (5) Italy (6) Argentina (7) Portugal (8) (9) Mexico (10) Denmark

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

Super Eagles remain in 34th position in latest FIFA Ranking

