Super Eagles players have reacted on social media as Nigeria beat Libya 4-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash played on Saturday, October 18.

The Super Eagles needed maximum points against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya to continue their quest to qualify for the tournament that will be hosted in Cameroon in 2019.

With South Africa getting a 6-0 victory over Seychelles in the other group game the Super Eagles had to win to ensure they kept up the pace with the group leaders.

Gernot Rohr's men got the job done in style with Odion Ighalo netting a hat-trick along with a curler from Samuel Kalu to give the Super Eagles a 4-0 win.

Super Eagles react to 4-0 win over Libya

Super Eagles players took to their social media account to highlight their individual performances and praise the team effort or the win, here are their reactions.

Super Eagles Eagles captain Mikel Obi reacted to the result of the game even though he was unavailable for the encounter.

A message on his Instagram account said, "Congratulations to the team, amazing game, good team spirit and also congratulations ighalo on your hatrick #upsupereagles"

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi said, "Win ✅ clean sheet ✅ fans✅✅.. back on track, onto the next one #AFCON #Naija "

Torino defender Ola Aina who replaced Shehu Abdullahi in the first half said, "Win and team performance . ❤for all your support, we heard you all the way . #MrLulu"

Udinese defender William Troost Ekong said, "3 points. Clean sheet. Great work from the boys today. Always enjoy playing on my home soil in Uyo. Special mention of @ighalojude congrats on your hat-trick bro. On to Tuesday now to finish the job! #SuperEagles #Afcon #GloryToGod"

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi said, "Naija Boyz Coming Through With The Win! Fans Created A Party Atmosphere Nutmeg Prince Strikes Again #SuperEagles "

The Super Eagles victory gives Nigeria six points from three games and are second to South Africa with seven points while the defeat leaves Libya with four points and Seychelles yet to register a point in group E of the AFCON qualifiers.