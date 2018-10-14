Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles react to 4-0 Libya win in 2019 AFCON qualifier

Super Eagles players react to 4-0 win over Libya in 2019 AFCON qualifier

The Super Eagles took to their official social media account to celebrate a moral boosting win ahead of the second leg.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play The Super Eagles are delighted about an emphatic win (NFF)

Super Eagles players have reacted on social media as Nigeria beat Libya 4-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash played on Saturday, October 18.

The Super Eagles needed maximum points against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya to continue their quest to qualify for the tournament that will be hosted in Cameroon in 2019.

With South Africa getting a 6-0 victory over Seychelles in the other group game the Super  Eagles had to win to ensure they kept up the pace with the group leaders.

Libya national team play Libya were unable to stop the Super Eagles at home (Naija Li)

Gernot Rohr's men got the job done in style with Odion Ighalo netting a hat-trick along with a curler from Samuel Kalu to give the Super Eagles a 4-0 win.

 

Super Eagles react to 4-0 win over Libya

Super Eagles players took to their social media account to highlight their individual performances and praise the team effort or the win, here are their reactions.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles are now second in group E (Getty Images)

Super Eagles Eagles captain Mikel Obi reacted to the result of the game even though he was unavailable for the encounter.

A message on his Instagram account said, "Congratulations to the team, amazing game, good team spirit and also congratulations ighalo on your hatrick              #upsupereagles"

 

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi said, "Win ✅ clean sheet ✅ fans✅✅.. back on track, onto the next one #AFCON #Naija "

 

Torino defender Ola Aina who replaced Shehu Abdullahi in the first half said, "Win and team performance   . ❤for all your support, we heard you all the way       . #MrLulu"

 

Udinese defender William Troost Ekong said, "3 points. Clean sheet. Great work from the boys today. Always enjoy playing on my home soil in Uyo. Special mention of @ighalojude congrats on your hat-trick bro. On to Tuesday now to finish the job! #SuperEagles #Afcon #GloryToGod"

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi said, "Naija Boyz Coming Through With The Win!  Fans Created A Party Atmosphere  Nutmeg Prince Strikes Again   #SuperEagles     "

The Super Eagles victory gives Nigeria six points from three games and are second to South Africa with seven points while the defeat leaves Libya with four points and Seychelles yet to register a point in group E of the AFCON qualifiers.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles still have an away game against Libya (Instagram/Super Eagles)

 

The Super Eagles return to action as they travel to Sfax Tunisia to face Libya in the second leg which will be played on Tuesday, October 16.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

