Nigeria’s Super Eagles stars took to their various social media handled to thank their fans for the support they rendered in 2018.

Based in several countries the Super Eagles players reflected upon their achievements on the pitch and in their personal lives as the year 2018 came to a close.

The Super Eagles players to to their various social media accounts to post pictures, short video clips and messages about their perspective on the year and their hopes for the new year.

Super Eagles players reactions to 2018

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of himself and his partner Olga Diyachenko with a message which said, "Wishing everyone a very happy, prosperous and successful 2019 "

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi also posted pictures and a message of appreciation on his Instagram account.

He said, "This is me saying Thank you for all the Love and support you have shown me this year 2018. Thank you once more and a Happy 2019 ."

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi posted a video clip on his Instagram account.

Super Eagles vice captain Ahmed Musa posted a shot video clip on his Instagram account along with a message which said, "Best year ever in my life,I will never forget this year 2018! Best wishing as we step into 2019 with love,blessings, happiness and good health amen 🙏 💪👍❤️"

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun posted a picture on his Instagram account along with a message which said, "O se 2018!

It’s been a very challenging but overall exciting and a happy year that has made some of a little boy’s biggest dreams come true.

There have been some obstacles that I had to overcome, however reflecting back most of them turned out to be blessings in disguise - not just making me stronger and wiser for them, but preparing me for future challenges as well. I’m grateful for all the achievements & every single soul that showed me love along the way.

I’m looking forward to 2019 with a smile and sending love to all of you for a healthy, happy & prosperous new year ! 🙏🏽❤✨ Leon"

Udinese Defender William Troost-Ekong posted a series of pictures of his Instagram account.

He said, "What a year 2018 has been for my family and me. Too many moments to share but here are a few. Thank you all for your love and support. Wish you all a good 2019"

They are expected to return to action for Nigeria in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles and an international friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt.