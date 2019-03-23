It was a win that ensured that Nigeria finish top of Group E in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers.

It wasn’t a vintage performance from the Super Eagles but they did all they had to do to get the win.

But how did the players fare in the game?

Francis Uzoho (Goalkeeper)

Had an uneventful game that was ruined by his horrible mistake that led to Seychelles only goal of the game. Didn’t have much to do but fumbled one of the few times he was called to action.

3/10

Shehu Abdullahi (Right-back)

A very comfortable game for the versatile player. Defended well, although he didn’t he wasn’t able to create enough chances upfront despite the spaces he had to operate in.

5/10

William Troost-Ekong (Central defence)

Troost-Ekong was very solid for the Super Eagles. Defended well and made sure the defensive shape of the team was compact all through the game.

7/10

Kenneth Omeruo (Central defence)

Defended well in most situations and had a comfortable evening in Asaba.

5/10

Jamilu Collins (Left-back)

An average performance from Collins who still plays with a certain lack of tenacity as a defender. Had an assist and put in some nice crosses from the left.

5-10

Wilfred Ndidi (Defensive midfield)

Another solid performance from Wilfred Ndidi who put in a solid shift in midfield. He controlled the pace of the game and was making some passes inside the box that troubled the Seychelles defence. Won the penalty from which Super Eagles scored the first goal.

7/10

Oghenekaro Etebo (Midfield)

A strong display from Etebo who was full of running in the middle of the park. Tried some shots from distance which and was in charge of set-piece duties.

6/10

Alex Iwobi (Midfield)

Had a difficult afternoon as he found it difficult to connect well with his teammates. He kept trying and trying but to no avail.

5/10

Henry Onyekuru (Forward)

Not an easy game for Onyekuru but he looked dangerous at times and troubled the Seychelles defence with his pace. Got a goal in the game also.

6/10

Ahmed Musa (Forward)

Full effort all through the game although he failed to get a good final ball in most cases.

5/10

Odion Ighalo (Striker)

Was isolated most of the times upfront but managed to ask questions of the Seychelles defence, Took his penalty well to give the Super Eagles the lead in the first half.

Substitutes

Paul Onuachu (Striker)

Came on early in the second half to join Ighalo upfront but found it hard to contribute meaningfully to the team.

Semi Ajayi (Midfield)

Was given a run in midfield but could not make any impact either in passing or tacking.

Moses Simon (Forward)

Was very effective in the few minutes he played and grabbed a late goal for the Super Eagles.