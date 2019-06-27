The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured progress to the second round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 1-0 win over Guinea on Wednesday, June 27.

A Kenneth Omeruo goal in the 73rd minute was enough for the Super Eagles to take all three points in Alexandria.

But how did the Super Eagles players performed in the game?

Daniel Akpeyi (Goalkeeper)

A few nervous moments from Akpeyi who again didn’t look convincing. Didn’t have too much to do in the game as the defence shielded him.

5/10

Chidozie Awaziem (Right-back)

Instagram

Awaziem got his first start of AFCON 2019 in place of injured Shehu Abdullahi whom he replaced in the first game against Burundi. Defended his line well but lacked the bite going forward as he didn’t want to overly exert himself.

7/10

Kenneth Omeruo (Central defence)

Getty Images

The standout player of the game, Omeruo was solid in the Super Eagles defence that kept a second consecutive clean sheet of AFCON 2019. Engaged fiercely with Sory Kaba all through the game and crowned his performance with a goal.

9/10

Leon Balogun (Central defence)

Getty Images

Back in the starting XI for his first game of AFCON 2019, Balogun perfectly complemented Omeruo in central defence, picking off anything that came through his partner. He also impressed with the ball on his feet, playing out fine pass from the back to the midfield.

8/10

Ola Aina (Left-back)

Instagram

Pulled off a gritty performance at left back where he had to keep the very athletic Ibrahima Traore in his own half.

7/10

Wilfred Ndidi (Defensive midfield)

Getty Images

Tough-tackling Wilfred Ndidi was at his best again, shielding his defence in the middle. He came out tops in his matchup against Liverpool star Naby Keita who was making his first start at AFCON 2019.

8/10

Oghenekaro Etebo (Central midfield)

Victor Modo

Etebo went for grit over style in his performance as he chased everything in the middle. Delivered a fantastic defensive game to shut out the Guineans but failed to offer anything going forward.

7/10

Alex Iwobi (Attacking midfield)

CAF

Had trouble with the ball especially in the first half when he couldn’t connect with any of the forwards in the final third. Got better in the second but still didn’t do enough.

6/10

Moses Simon (Forward)

Had some moments from the wings but was left down with his final ball into the box. Did well to help out the defence a couple of times.

6/10

Ahmed Musa (Forward)

Also ran the game well at times from the wings but he couldn’t get his final ball into dangerous areas in the box.

6/10

Odion Ighalo (Striker)

Endured a frustrating game and was completely dominated by Nancy defender Ernest Seka. Managed to miss the best chance of the first half when he went for goal instead of square-playing Musa who was free on the left.

5/10

Substitutes

Samuel Chukwueze (Midfield)

Replaced Iwobi in the No 10 role but didn’t have time on the ball to create anything. Missed a couple of chances to run up on Guinea's last line of defence.

Paul Onuachu (Striker)

Came on in for Ighalo but didn’t have the opportunity to cause problems for the Guinean defence.

Samuel Kalu (Forward)

It was good to see him on the pitch after a health scare that saw him collapse in training on the eve of Nigeria’s opening game of AFCON 2019. He didn’t have a touch of the ball before the final whistle.