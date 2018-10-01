news

Super Eagles players have taken to their social media handles to celebrate Nigeria at 58 on independence day Monday, October 1.

Nigeria became an independent country on October 1, 1960 and 58 years later the country has blossomed in sports especially football.

Players of the Super Eagles took to their various social media handles to commemorate the occasion posting pictures and messages of goodwill.

Senior players such as Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun as well as new boys Wilfred Ndidi were among the players who were proud to wear the green and white of Nigeria in their posts on social media.

Super Eagles react to Independence day

Ina post on his official Twitter account Al Nassr forward Ahmed Musa said, "Today is a day that represents freedom, equality and unity. I stand proud to be a Nigerian and on this day of our independence.

"I want to salute all my fellow Nigerias in honour of this great day. Happy Independence Day.#ILoveMyCountry #ForeverAEagle #Weareone #Nigeria @58 "

In a post with pictures on his official Instagram handle Leon Aderemi Balogun said, "Happy Independence Day"

"HAPPY I N D E P E N D E N C E DAY NAIJA," Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi said in a post on his Twitter account.

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi said on Instagram, "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY NIGERIA MY COUNTRY. "

Leganes new defender Kenneth Omeruo said on Instagram, "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE NIGERIA ❤️"

other stars such as Udinese defender William Troost Ekong retweeted the official message on the official handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

"To our lovely country, we say 'Happy Independence Day Anniversary.' More victories, more achievements, and more heights. In Unity, love, and peace we shall continue to triumph #NigeriaAt58"

Torino defender Olaoluwa Aina said, "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY NAIJA "

The Super Eagles return to action when they take on Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya.