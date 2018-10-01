Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles players celebrate Nigeria at 58 Independence day

Independence day Super Eagles players celebrate Nigeria at 58

The Super Eagles players have reacted on social media to another independence day celebration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles players have had their say about independence day (Getty Images)

Super Eagles players have taken to their social media handles to celebrate Nigeria at 58 on independence day Monday, October 1.

Nigeria became an independent country on October 1, 1960 and 58 years later the country has blossomed in sports especially football.

Players of the Super Eagles took to their various social media handles to commemorate the occasion posting pictures and messages of goodwill.

Senior players such as Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun as well as new boys Wilfred Ndidi were among the players who were proud to wear the green and white of Nigeria in their posts on social media.

play Super Eagles stars have had their say on the country's independence day (Twitter/Super Eagles )

 

Super Eagles react to Independence day

Ina post on his official Twitter account Al Nassr forward Ahmed Musa said, "Today is a day that represents freedom, equality and unity. I stand proud to be a Nigerian and on this day of our independence.

"I want to salute all my fellow Nigerias in honour of this great day. Happy Independence Day.#ILoveMyCountry #ForeverAEagle #Weareone #Nigeria @58 "

In a post with pictures on his official Instagram handle Leon Aderemi Balogun said, "Happy Independence Day"

View this post on Instagram

Happy Independence Day

A post shared by Leon Aderemi Balogun (@leonbalogun) on

"HAPPY  I N D E P E N D E N C E   DAY  NAIJA," Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi said in a post on his Twitter account.

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi said on Instagram, "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY NIGERIA      MY COUNTRY. "

 

Leganes new defender Kenneth Omeruo said on Instagram, "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE NIGERIA      ❤️"

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE NIGERIA #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Kenneth Omeruo (@omeruo) on

other stars such as Udinese defender William Troost Ekong retweeted the official message on the official handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

"To our lovely country, we say 'Happy Independence Day Anniversary.' More victories, more achievements, and more heights. In Unity, love, and peace we shall continue to triumph #NigeriaAt58"

Torino defender Olaoluwa Aina said, "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY NAIJA "

 

The Super Eagles return to action when they take on Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya.

Nigeria will host the first leg between the two countries at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna on Friday, October 12 while the second leg will take place in Tunisia on Monday, October 15.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
2 Petrolex Kanu Cup Wenger returns as Premier League masters beat...bullet
3 Super Falcons Nigeria maintain 38th position in latest FIFA rankingsbullet

Related Articles

Samuel Kalu 5 things to know about forward that replaced Victor Moses
Victor Moses 5 players that can replace retired forward in the Super Eagles
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles coach says his team never underestimated Seychelles after 3-0 win
Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria Super Eagles win in AFCON 2019 qualifier
Super Eagles Libya coach accuses Nigeria of using juju ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier in October
Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria Twitter Nigeria celebrate ‘national treasure’ Ahmed Musa after impressive performance
AFCON 2019 Super Eagles players react to first win of qualifiers
2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya lead Super Eagles group after goalless draw away to South Africa
Semi Ajayi 5 things to know about new Super Eagles defender
Kelechi Nwakali 5 things to know about Super Eagles midfielder

Football

Igor Akinfeev played 111 times for Russia
Football Akinfeev calls time on his international career
Defender David Luiz is back in favour at Chelsea
Football David Luiz was 'confused' under Conte - Chelsea boss Sarri
Niko Kovac (L) needs his Bayern players to lift their game after a surprise Bundesliga defeat
Football Misfiring Bayern with point to prove at home to Ajax
Australian skipper Mile Jedinak is to retire from international football in order to focus on club gmaes
Football Australia captain Jedinak retires from international football
X
Advertisement