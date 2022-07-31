PRE-SEASON

Osimhen finds the back of the net as Napoli struggle to defeat Spainsh club

Jidechi Chidiezie
Victor Osimhen scored Napoli's only goal from the penalty spot hinting that he might be the club's new kick taker

Serie A side Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw in their pre-season friendly with Spanish club Mallorca on Sunday.

The game saw Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen score the opener from the penalty spot, with Antonio Raillo leveling the game on the other half to see no winner emerge on the night.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

