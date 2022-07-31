Serie A side Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw in their pre-season friendly with Spanish club Mallorca on Sunday.
Osimhen finds the back of the net as Napoli struggle to defeat Spainsh club
Victor Osimhen scored Napoli's only goal from the penalty spot hinting that he might be the club's new kick taker
The game saw Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen score the opener from the penalty spot, with Antonio Raillo leveling the game on the other half to see no winner emerge on the night.
