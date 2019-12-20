The Super Eagles of Nigeria are unmoved in 31st position in the last FIFA Ranking of 2019 released on Thursday, December 20.

Just like the Super Eagles, there was little movement in the December ranking as most countries retain their positions.

With 1493 points, the Super Eagles remain the third-best team in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia.

Senegal, in 20th position, are number one in Africa while the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia who are 27th in the world, second in Africa.

Belgium are the team of the year after finishing as the number one football country in the world followed by France, Brazil, England and Uruguay.