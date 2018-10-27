Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Uganda friendly after South Africa

Nigeria to face Uganda in friendly after South Africa AFCON qualifier

Nigerians have a chance to see the Super Eagles play at home once again before the end of the year.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have two games in November (Getty Images)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Cranes of Uganda three in an international friendly three days after they face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Nigerian supporters will get a chance to see the Super Eagles live in action for another time this year.

Nigeria vs South Africa

The Super Eagles travel to face South Africa at the famous FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday, November 17 which was supposed to be their last encounter for the year.

South Africa national team play The Super Eagles will have to travel to South Africa in quest of all three points (Bafana Bafana)

Nigeria vs Uganda

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) administration led by Amaju Pinnick has decided to give football loving Nigerians the opportunity to see the Super Eagles once again back home in what will be their last game of the year.

According to Complete Sports, the proposed game between the Super Eagles and the Cranes of Uganda will take place after both sides are through with their AFCON commitments with the game scheduled to hold on Tuesday, October 20.

Cranes of Uganda play The Cranes of Uganda are also top of their qualification group (National Accord newspaper)

 

The Cranes of Uganda are top of the group L AFCON qualification series with 10 points and will face Cape Verde at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, Kampala on the same day the Super Eagles take on South Africa.

Both Nigeria and Uganda will get three days rest before they square off in their final fixtures of the year.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles will play their last game of the year at home (Twitter/John Ogu )

Nigeria last met Uganda in an international friendly in 2015 which ended in defeat for the Super Eagles.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba has been selected to host the game after an impressive organisation to host the 2018 Aiteo Cup final between Enugu Rangers and Kano Pillars.

