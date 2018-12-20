The Super Eagles of Nigeria did not move up or down as the latest FIFA rankings were revealed on Thursday, December 20.

Nigeria maintained the 44th position in world football which was the spot they occupied in the last rankings released in November.

Gernot Rohr’s team did not play any game in the month of December with their last outing during the international break in November.

Two draws in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa and also an international friendly against Congo means the Super Eagles ended the year without a win.

Still fourth in Africa

The Super Eagles maintained their number four spot on the continent in the latest rankings.

The Super Eagles are still behind Senegal, Tunisia and now Morocco who are the top three.

Other top ranked teams in Africa include Congo DR (49), Ghana (51), Cameroon (55), Egypt (56), Burkina Faso (61), Mali (64), Côte d'Ivoire (65) and Guinea (66).

World rankings

World Cup bronze medalist the Red Devils for Belgium finished the year as the top team in the world.

Reigning world champions Les Bleus of France are the second ranked team in the world with the rest of the top five are Brazil, Croatia and England.