Super Eagles of Nigeria to play Ecuador in New Jersey

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Super Eagles will take on 2 teams that are going to the World Cup in Mexico and Ecuador during the next international break.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Ecuador in a friendly fixture
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Ecuador in a friendly fixture

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced another friendly for the Super Eagles.

Recommended articles

On Friday, April 15, 2022 the NFF announced that an agreement has been reached with the Federación Ecuatoriana de Fútbol for an international friendly fixture between the two countries.

The friendly will take place on Thursday, 2nd June 2022 in New Jersey, United States of America.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Ecuador in a friendly fixture
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Ecuador in a friendly fixture Pulse Nigeria

The Red Bull Arena has a capacity of 25,000 opened in 2010 and is home to Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls

The friendly against Ecuador is the second during the next international break as the Super Eagles take on the El Tri of Mexico five days earlier at the prestigious AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Amaju Pinnick led NFF have once again slated the Super Eagles to face off against one of the best South American teams in Ecuador.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the El Tri of Mexico
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the El Tri of Mexico Pulse Nigeria

Ecuador will be going to the World Cup later this year and are ranked 46 by world football governing body FIFA.

While the Super Eagles start a rebuild ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, Mexico and Ecuador fine tune their preparations for the World Cup.

The two games against Mexico and Ecuador serve as a huge test for the Super Eagles as they take on countries that qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Julian Nagelsmann

    Bayern coach Nagelsmann receiving death threats after Chukwueze's Champions League winner for Villarreal

  • austin eguavoen

    Eguavoen congratulates Dessers, Aribo, Bassey and others on their success in Europe

  • The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Ecuador in a friendly fixture

    Super Eagles of Nigeria to play Ecuador in New Jersey

Recommended articles

Bayern coach Nagelsmann receiving death threats after Chukwueze's Champions League winner for Villarreal

Bayern coach Nagelsmann receiving death threats after Chukwueze's Champions League winner for Villarreal

Eguavoen congratulates Dessers, Aribo, Bassey and others on their success in Europe

Eguavoen congratulates Dessers, Aribo, Bassey and others on their success in Europe

Super Eagles of Nigeria to play Ecuador in New Jersey

Super Eagles of Nigeria to play Ecuador in New Jersey

'So suddenly you know Dessers?' - Eguavoen blasted for congratulating Chukwueze, Iheanacho, other Nigerians in European semifinals

'So suddenly you know Dessers?' - Eguavoen blasted for congratulating Chukwueze, Iheanacho, other Nigerians in European semifinals

'I feel more Italian' - Destiny Udogie dumps Nigeria to represent the Azzurri [Video]

'I feel more Italian' - Destiny Udogie dumps Nigeria to represent the Azzurri [Video]

NPFL matchday 23 preview and predictions

NPFL matchday 23 preview and predictions

Trending

‘You can be attacked for raising rainbow flags during World Cup’ – Qatar cautions LGBT groups

‘You can be attacked for raising rainbow flags during World Cup’ – Qatar warns LGBT groups
SERIE A

Osimhen attacks every ball like a 'mad lion' - Caressa on Osimhen vs. Dzeko

Osimhen Dzeko
UEL & UECL

Meet the 9 Nigerians who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final

Some of the Super Eagles stars who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final later today.

‘Out of 7 chances they converted 2’ - Flamingoes coach boasts ahead of qualifier against Egypt

Flamingoes are getting ready for the game against Egypt
UCL

Chukwueze reveals Unai Emery's instruction before his historic Villarreal goal against Bayern Munich

Samuel Chukwueze scored the all-important goal that knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League quarterfinals

NFF adds ex-Ajax star to the Super Eagles coaching crew as disgraced Salisu Yusuf keeps his job

Finidi George (L) and Kanu Nwankwo (M) with the rest of Ajax 1995 squad (IMAGO / Pro Shots)
SUPER EAGLES

'Where I Wan See 200k For Wig' - Osimhen shows his jovial side on social media

Victor Osimhen rocks purple outfit on social media
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen ranked 4th best player in Serie A ahead of Ibrahimovic, Tammy Abraham

Victor Osimhen is leading Napoli's Serie A title charge and dominating the league with his goals