Super Eagles of Nigeria to play Ecuador in New Jersey

On Friday, April 15, 2022 the NFF announced that an agreement has been reached with the Federación Ecuatoriana de Fútbol for an international friendly fixture between the two countries.

The friendly will take place on Thursday, 2nd June 2022 in New Jersey, United States of America.

The Red Bull Arena has a capacity of 25,000 opened in 2010 and is home to Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls

The friendly against Ecuador is the second during the next international break as the Super Eagles take on the El Tri of Mexico five days earlier at the prestigious AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Amaju Pinnick led NFF have once again slated the Super Eagles to face off against one of the best South American teams in Ecuador.

Ecuador will be going to the World Cup later this year and are ranked 46 by world football governing body FIFA.

While the Super Eagles start a rebuild ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, Mexico and Ecuador fine tune their preparations for the World Cup.