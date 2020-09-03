The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play two friendly games in October, one against Cote d’Ivoire and another against Tunisia.

Nigeria’s senior national team who have not been in action since November 2019 will play these two friendly games in Austria.

According to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick, the games will be played on Friday, October 9 and Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Pinnick revealed that Austria was chosen as a venue of the games due to the COVID-19 protocols presently in place and the proximity of the players.

“Due to the COVID-19 protocols presently in place and the proximity of the bulk of our team as well, Austria was seen as an ideal venue,” the NFF boss wrote on Twitter.

“I'll have to stress as well, that all costs will be borne by the Football Federations of both Nigeria and Cote D'Ivoire, as well as Tunisia.”

The Super Eagles have not been in action since November 2019 when they kicked off their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

They were supposed to continue their qualification campaign with a double-header against Sierra Leone in March 2020 before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.