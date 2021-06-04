RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles of Nigeria lose 1-0 to Cameroon in a friendly game

Steve Dede

The Super Eagles could not find an equaliser after going behind in the first half.

Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

Despite being on top for the whole of the second half, the Super Eagles of Nigeria could not score against Cameroon in a friendly game that they lost 1-0 on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Cameroon took the lead in a balanced first half through Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who beat Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye Maduka at the near post in the 37th minute.

The Super Eagles regrouped in the second half and dominated the whole game but could not find a way past Cameroon goalkeeper Simon Omossola who was impressive.

Nigeria’s best chance in that second fell to Moses Simon, who blasted over the bar from the edge of the area.

Nigeria and Cameroon will meet again in another friendly game on Tuesday, June 8, at the same venue.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

