Super Eagles of Nigeria lose 1-0 to Cameroon in a friendly game

Cameroon took the lead in a balanced first half through Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who beat Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye Maduka at the near post in the 37th minute.

The Super Eagles regrouped in the second half and dominated the whole game but could not find a way past Cameroon goalkeeper Simon Omossola who was impressive.

Nigeria’s best chance in that second fell to Moses Simon, who blasted over the bar from the edge of the area.