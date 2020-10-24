From the 29th position, which was their best position in seven years, the Super Eagles of Nigeria fell three places in the latest FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now in the 32nd position after their drop and are now the fourth after being overtaken by Algeria.

Nigeria drew their last two games which came before the October ranking although recent results only don't determine positions on the FIFA Ranking which is done with an account of all international games played over four years.

Super Eagles lost one and drew the other match they played in between the last ranking and the latest one (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

Senegal who are in 21st position are the best African country in world football followed by Tunisia (26), Algeria (30), Nigeria (32) and Morocco (39).

Ghana (48), Egypt (52), Cameroon (53), Mali (56) and Burkina Faso (58) complete the top 10.

In world football, Belgium retain the first position followed by France, Brazil, England and Portugal.

Spain, Uruguay, Argentina, Croatia and Colombia complete the top 10.

World

(1) Belgium (2) France (3) Brazil (4) England (5) Portugal (6) Spain (7) Uruguay (8) Argentina (9) Croatia (10) Colombia

Africa

(1) Senegal (2) Tunisia (3) Algeria (4) Nigeria (5) Morocco (6) Ghana (7) Egypt (8) Cameroon (9) Mali (10) Burkina Faso