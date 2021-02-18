The Super Eagles of Nigeria have fallen in the latest FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, February 18, 2021, by the world governing body FIFA.

Nigeria were 35th in the ranking released in December 2020 but dropped to 36th place in the latest one.

This drop comes after staying in one position in two rankings (November and December). No ranking was released in January.

With this 36th place, Nigeria are now fourth in Africa, behind Senegal (20), Tunisia (26) and Algeria (31).

Morocco (36) make up Africa’s top five, while Egypt (49), Cameroon (50), Ghana (52), Mali (57) and Burkina Faso (58) complete the top 10.

The top six (Belgium, France, Brazil, England, Portugal and Spain) retain their position, with Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico and Italy completing the top 10.

Africa

Senegal (1) Tunisia (2) Algeria (3) Nigeria (4) Morocco (5) Egypt (6) Cameroon (7) Ghana (8) Mali (9) Burkina Faso (10)

World

Belgium (1) France (2) Brazil (3) England (4) Portugal (5) Spain (6) Argentina (7) Uruguay (8) Mexico (9) Italy (10)