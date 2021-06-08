RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Cameroon play out a goalless draw in a dull friendly game

Steve Dede

There wasn't much to this game. A few chances here and there, but it was boring.

It was pretty hard to believe that a two-game friendly had been arranged for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Cameroon.

Just a few days after the Friday, June 4, 2021, friendly game was announced, sources within the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that there would be another game between Nigeria and Cameroon four days after the first.

The NFF did not confirm this friendly until the first one was played, a 1-0 win for the Cameroonians.

But just immediately after that first game, the question was, what was the need for the second?

It seems the players themselves did not see the need. So in this second game on Tuesday, June 8, they played with reluctance.

They didn't want to be there and hence served a tepid game.

They weren't much to it.

The Super Eagles would have conceded in the first half if not for an Alex Iwobi goal-line clearance.

Iwobi, one of the few players with enthusiasm in the game, did some excellent work to create a chance for Paul Onuachu only for the striker's effort to be blocked from a good area in the box.

The Cameroonian scored on the stroke of halftime, only for their goal to be ruled out for offside.

The second half was the same. Cameroon got the better chances, but Maduka Okoye made some excellent saves.

Towards the end of the game, Kelechi Iheanacho was guilty of missing two good chances.

But that was it.,

Goalless it ended.

