news

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo scored in his first match back for his clubside Changchun Yatai after the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

Ighalo who was among the Nigerian contingent to Russia was back in action after he cut his break and returned resumed training to China .

Odion Ighalo stats

The 29-year-old was in action in the Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture for against Changchun Yatai in their 2-1 win against Chongqing Lifan.

Chongqing Lifan took the lead against Ighalo’s side through Seba in the 6th minute when he converted a ball by Xinli Peng.

Ighalo who started the game equalised for Changchun Yatai in the 19th minute of the encounter as they held on till the break.

An own goal by Yongzhe Cui in the 54th minute gave Changchun Yatai the lead as they held on for all three points.

Super Eagles of Nigeria stats

The result means that Changchun Yatai has amassed a total of 14 points from 12 matches played and Ighalo is among the top scorers of the league after his initial four-goal haul in a single game and his latest strike takes him up to eight.

His rediscovery of his goalscoring touch will be good news to Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr ahead of the African Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifiers against Seychelles in September.