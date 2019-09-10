Super Eagles new boys Dennis Bonaventure, Maduka Okoye, Joe Aribo and Josh Maja all performed rendition of popular songs for their teammates as part of their initiation into the team.

Bonaventure, Okoye, Aribo and Maja were all called up to the Super Eagles for the first time ahead of Nigeria friendly game against Ukraine on Tuesday, September 10.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Ukraine on Tuesday in Dnipro (Twitter/NFF) Twitter

As it is customary in football, new members are made to sing in front of their teammates as part of the initiation ceremony and that was what the four players did at Super Eagles camp in Dnipro.

In clips shared by several Super Eagles players on Instagram, the new players are seen performing renditions of popular songs in front of their teammates.

With a Naira Marley record playing from his phone, Aribo sang along to the lyrics of the song and danced to the delight of the Super Eagles players.

Germany-born goalkeeper Okoye showed he is Nigerian through and through with the rendition of Kizz Daniel's hit song 'Madu'.

Bordeaux forward Maja went foreign with the performance of ‘Non Stop’ by Drake.

PAOK FC midfielder Anderson Esiti is not new to the Super Eagles after having his debut in 2017 but he was made to also perform a rendition of 2Baba's African queen.

The five players will be hoping to get some minutes when Nigeria take on Ukraine on Tuesday at the Dnipro Arena.

While Okoye and Aribo were originally in Rohr’s 23-man squad for the friendly, Bonaventure, Maja and Esiti were called up to replace the regulars who withdrew from the squad.