Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will represent his club Leicester City in the maiden ePremier League invitational tournament which is being held as the Premier League is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FIFA 20 tournament will feature players from each Premier League club and proceeds from the tournament will be given to the #PlayersTogether which is a charity initiative funded by Premier League players.

Ndidi will handle the pad for Leicester City and will face Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last-16 on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

The quarter-finals will kick off on Friday, April 24 and all matches can be followed on the Sky Sports YouTube and Twitch channels, plus the Football Daily YouTube channel.

Players like Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Wilfred Zaha (Crystal Palace), Andre Gomez (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea) etc are all partaking in the tournament.

On the pitch, Ndidi was very pivotal for Leicester City who are currently third in the Premier League and on course for Champions League qualification.

The Nigeria international has played 23 games in the league with two goals.