Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has undergone a successful and is set to miss the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Onazi has been a key player for Trabzonspor in the Turkey Super League as they are in the hunt for the trophy.

The Nigerian midfielder however suffered an injury in a league clash between Trabzonspor and Caykur Rizespor and was confirmed to have torn his Achilles.

He had an operation on Monday, December 24 and took to his official Instagram account to show the procedure went well.

He posted a series of pictures from the hospital along with a message to calm down the fears of his supporters.

He said, “Thank you all for your prayers and support, surgery was perfect and am feeling much better. Big thanks to our president @agaoglu1967 who was with me for more than ten hours and also for the birthday surprise. God bless you all. I will be back soon by his grace.”

According to a report by Complete Sports a source close to Onazi said that he is not concerned about the layoff but about his rehabilitation.

He said, “It’s a difficult situation for him but he is upbeat on regaining full fitness and coming back stronger from the injury.

“It’s a good thing that the operation went well, now he can concentrate on his rehabilitation.”

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu was among the dignitaries that visited Onazi at the hospital as he is expected to miss the whole season and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.