RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

AFCON 2021: HUGE BLOW as Super Eagles lose Osimhen, Napoli star out for 3 months

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

Super Eagles will be without the Napoli star when the 2022 AFCON kicks off in Cameroun

Victor Osimhen has scored five Serie A goals this season
Victor Osimhen has scored five Serie A goals this season

Super Eagles are set to be without the services of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen when the 2022 AFCON kicks off in Cameroun early January.

Recommended articles

Osimhen has been ruled out for three months due to injury after a cheekbone operation in Italy.

Osimhen sustained an injury to his eye socket after a clash of heads with Milan Skriniar on Sunday during Napoli's entertaining clash with Inter Milan at the san Siro.

The 22-year-old played no further part in his club's 3-2 defeat as he was taken to the hospital after been substituted.

Napoli, on Tuesday afternoon, confirmed that Osimhen has completed his operation and will be out for three months.

"Victor Osimhen was operated on his cheekbone and eye socket by Gianpaolo Tartaro on Tuesday morning," the club said in an official statement on their website.

Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen Pulse Nigeria

The club added that Osimhen is doing well and will be observed for the next few days.

"Titanium plates and screws were used in the operation and the player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days. Osimhen is expected to return to action in three months," it added.

Following the defeat to defending champions Inter at the weekend, the latest setback comes as a blow to the Napoli and their title aspirations this season. Osimhen is the club's top scorer this season and now, the II Partenopei will be without their main man for three months.

But the Super Eagles are the biggest losers here as the former Lille star is now officially ruled out of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, which kicks off in just a little over a month in Cameroun.

Victor Osimhen was inspirational for Super Eagles once again against Cape Verde
Victor Osimhen was inspirational for Super Eagles once again against Cape Verde Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen was the standout performer for the Super Eagles during the last international break after his goal and man of the match display helped Nigeria secure a spot in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Now, coach Gernot Rohr will look for a replacement for his number 9 as he looks to guide the Super Eagles to better their 2019 outing.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

AFCON 2021: HUGE BLOW as Super Eagles lose Osimhen, Napoli star out for 3 months

AFCON 2021: HUGE BLOW as Super Eagles lose Osimhen, Napoli star out for 3 months

RB Leipzig's Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

RB Leipzig's Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins shows off style rocking all-white outfit [Photos]

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins shows off style rocking all-white outfit [Photos]

Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Man City

Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Man City

Messi hails Ronaldo ahead of Ballon d'Or award

Messi hails Ronaldo ahead of Ballon d'Or award

Corruption blights Kenya's quest for football glory

Corruption blights Kenya's quest for football glory

Umar Sadiq the latest striker linked to Barcelona

Umar Sadiq the latest striker linked to Barcelona

Champions League Preview: The 13 teams who can qualify for the round of 16

Champions League Preview: The 13 teams who can qualify for the round of 16

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

NGA vs CPV: Preview, key talking points, and all you need to know about the Super Eagles, Cape Verde tie

Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco.