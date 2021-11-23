AFCON 2021: HUGE BLOW as Super Eagles lose Osimhen, Napoli star out for 3 months

Osimhen has been ruled out for three months due to injury after a cheekbone operation in Italy.

Osimhen sustained an injury to his eye socket after a clash of heads with Milan Skriniar on Sunday during Napoli's entertaining clash with Inter Milan at the san Siro.

The 22-year-old played no further part in his club's 3-2 defeat as he was taken to the hospital after been substituted.

Napoli, on Tuesday afternoon, confirmed that Osimhen has completed his operation and will be out for three months.

"Victor Osimhen was operated on his cheekbone and eye socket by Gianpaolo Tartaro on Tuesday morning," the club said in an official statement on their website.

Pulse Nigeria

The club added that Osimhen is doing well and will be observed for the next few days.

"Titanium plates and screws were used in the operation and the player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days. Osimhen is expected to return to action in three months," it added.

Following the defeat to defending champions Inter at the weekend, the latest setback comes as a blow to the Napoli and their title aspirations this season. Osimhen is the club's top scorer this season and now, the II Partenopei will be without their main man for three months.

But the Super Eagles are the biggest losers here as the former Lille star is now officially ruled out of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, which kicks off in just a little over a month in Cameroun.

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen was the standout performer for the Super Eagles during the last international break after his goal and man of the match display helped Nigeria secure a spot in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.