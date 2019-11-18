The Super Eagles of Nigeria have jetted out of Lesotho after their 4-2 win over the Crocodiles in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Goals from Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and a brace from Victor Osimhen gave them the win after they went behind first in the 11th minute.

The Super Eagles players' faces were lit as celebration continued on the plane (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

Just a few hours after the game, the Super Eagles left Maseru aboard their chartered flight .

“Eagles head back home after securing important win in Maseru,” a post on the Super Eagles Twitter page reads.

Ramon Azeez played some part and grabbed an assist in the 4-2 win (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

Pulse Sports learnt that the flight will land in Abuja from where the players will head back to their respective bases.

The 4-2 win gives Super Eagles control of Group L of AFCON 2021 qualifiers with six points.