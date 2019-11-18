The Super Eagles of Nigeria have jetted out of Lesotho after their 4-2 win over the Crocodiles in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Goals from Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and a brace from Victor Osimhen gave them the win after they went behind first in the 11th minute.
Just a few hours after the game, the Super Eagles left Maseru aboard their chartered flight .
“Eagles head back home after securing important win in Maseru,” a post on the Super Eagles Twitter page reads.
Pulse Sports learnt that the flight will land in Abuja from where the players will head back to their respective bases.
The 4-2 win gives Super Eagles control of Group L of AFCON 2021 qualifiers with six points.