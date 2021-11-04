RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ex-Chelsea starlet Ike Ugbo dumps Nigeria's Super Eagles for Canada

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

Chelsea academy starlet and KRC Genk striker Ike Ugbo has dumped Nigeria for the Canadian National Football team.

Ike Ugbo after he joined Genk.
Ike Ugbo after he joined Genk.

A product of the famous Chelsea academy, Ugbo has impressed in Belgium since he sealed a move to Jupiler club Genk last summer.

Recommended articles

Ugbo had pledged his international allegiance to Nigeria in the past despite being eligible for the Three Lions of England.

Speaking to Sport Voetball, the then 22-year-old explained his decision to play for Nigeria.

"I chose Nigeria and right now, we're getting the papers in order,” he said back in September.

“The chance of playing at the FIFA World Cup is part of it. I think I have more chances with Nigeria than with England.

“Also, I grew up with images of the [Nigeria] national team and always followed their strikers, especially the guys who came to England."

However, in a sensational turn of events, Ugbo was unveiled on Thursday evening as a new addition to the Canadian football family.

"A product of Chelsea, now shining at KRC Genk, 23-year-old striker Iké Ugbo is now officially a #CANMNT player. Welcome to the brotherhood, Iké," Canada's official national team posted via their social media account.

Born to a Nigerian father, the 23-year-old represented England at Under-17 and Under-20 levels, playing three matches and scoring once during the 2017 Toulon Tournament which England won by defeating Portugal 3-0 in the final.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tottenham's Conte era gets off to 'crazy' winning start

Tottenham's Conte era gets off to 'crazy' winning start

West Ham through to Europa League knockout stages, but Leicester frustrated

West Ham through to Europa League knockout stages, but Leicester frustrated

Ex-Chelsea starlet Ike Ugbo dumps Nigeria's Super Eagles for Canada

Ex-Chelsea starlet Ike Ugbo dumps Nigeria's Super Eagles for Canada

West Ham edge towards Europa League last 16, Rangers held

West Ham edge towards Europa League last 16, Rangers held

Trevoh Chalobah signs new deal with Chelsea till 2026

Trevoh Chalobah signs new deal with Chelsea till 2026

Kante and Coman return as France look to clinch World Cup berth

Kante and Coman return as France look to clinch World Cup berth

Fritz knocks out Norrie to set up Djokovic clash

Fritz knocks out Norrie to set up Djokovic clash

Newcastle in talks with Howe: reports

Newcastle in talks with Howe: reports

Zaha considers Ivory Coast future after asking to miss qualifiers

Zaha considers Ivory Coast future after asking to miss qualifiers

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

2022 WCQ: 3 players that may gate-crash Rohr's list ahead of Super Eagles' Liberia, Cape Verde clash

Gernot Rohr