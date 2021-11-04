Ex-Chelsea starlet Ike Ugbo dumps Nigeria's Super Eagles for Canada

Ugbo had pledged his international allegiance to Nigeria in the past despite being eligible for the Three Lions of England.

Speaking to Sport Voetball, the then 22-year-old explained his decision to play for Nigeria.

"I chose Nigeria and right now, we're getting the papers in order,” he said back in September.

“The chance of playing at the FIFA World Cup is part of it. I think I have more chances with Nigeria than with England.

“Also, I grew up with images of the [Nigeria] national team and always followed their strikers, especially the guys who came to England."

However, in a sensational turn of events, Ugbo was unveiled on Thursday evening as a new addition to the Canadian football family.

"A product of Chelsea, now shining at KRC Genk, 23-year-old striker Iké Ugbo is now officially a #CANMNT player. Welcome to the brotherhood, Iké," Canada's official national team posted via their social media account.