RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

BREAKING: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr sacked!

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

The Franco-German coach has paid the ultimate price following some uninspiring performances

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has been sack as coach of the team by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

Recommended articles

The NFF confirmed Sunday night that Rohr's contract has been terminated bringing to an end almost a month of speculations, with the NFF denying reports that the coach had been sacked back in November.

Gernot Rohr.
Gernot Rohr. Pulse Nigeria

"There are a number of possibilities but we have not taken a decision to sack (Gernot) Rohr," NFF President, Amaju Pinnick said in an official statement on November 18, 2021.

However, more than three weeks later, the nation's football body has finally confirmed that Rohr has been sacked after guiding the Super Eagles to the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

"The relationship between the Nigeria Football Federation and Mr Rohr has come to an end," the NFF said in an official statement.

"We thank him for his services to the Super Eagles and Nigeria."

Nigeria's Super Eagles survived a scare from their Cape Verdean counterparts, the Blue Sharks to finish top of Group C after a drab 1-1 draw at the Teslim Balogun stadium last month.

The Eagles needed just a point from that game to book the spot and did just about enough to get the job done and dusted.

However, the team made Nigerians sit through it all with their hearts in their mouth and Rohr has paid the ultimate price for the team's uninspiring and cautious style that has come to define his time with the team.

Rohr, 56, has been at the helm for over five years after he was appointed as coach back in August 2016.

His biggest achievements have been qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and leading the country to a third-place finish at the last AFCON held in Egypt, 2019.

Meanwhile, country's football governing body also confirmed the appointment of former international and current Technical Director, Augustine Eguavoen as the interim with immediate effect.

"The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed Mr Augustine Eguavoen as the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles on an interim basis. This is with immediate effect, and follows the termination of the relationship with Franco-German Gernot Rohr," the statement added.

Super Eagles Interim boss Augustine Eguavoen
Super Eagles Interim boss Augustine Eguavoen Pulse Nigeria

Eguavoen is expected to work with Salisu Yusuf (Chief Coach); Paul Aigbogun (Assistant Coach); Joseph Yobo (Assistant Coach); Dr Terry Eguaoje (Assistant Coach) and Aloysius Agu (Goalkeeper Trainer). Former Nigeria captains Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Garba Lawal have been appointed to provide technical and ambassadorial support.

The former Nigeria captain was coach of the squad when the Eagles finished in third place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2006. He will lead the team to Cameroon when the AFCON2021 kicks off next month.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ngcobo stars as Covid-hit Kaizer Chiefs make winning return

Ngcobo stars as Covid-hit Kaizer Chiefs make winning return

EXPLAINER: A breakdown of Lewis Hamilton's loss at 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

EXPLAINER: A breakdown of Lewis Hamilton's loss at 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

BREAKING: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr sacked!

BREAKING: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr sacked!

Napoli's title bid takes hit after crashing to Empoli loss

Napoli's title bid takes hit after crashing to Empoli loss

Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Leicester thrash sorry Newcastle, Palace pile pressure on Benitez

Leicester thrash sorry Newcastle, Palace pile pressure on Benitez

Frankfurt fire five past Bayer as Fuerth grab historic home win

Frankfurt fire five past Bayer as Fuerth grab historic home win

Frankfurt fire five past Bayer as Fuerth grab historic home win

Frankfurt fire five past Bayer as Fuerth grab historic home win

Marseille reclaim second place in Ligue 1, Nice beat Rennes

Marseille reclaim second place in Ligue 1, Nice beat Rennes

Trending

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana striker earned nearly £3 million per goal while playing in China

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana star earned £3 million per goal while playing in China

5 greatest Nigerian under-17 players of all-time

Victor Oshimen

Mbappe admits Messi, Neymar need to do more at PSG

Mbappe is part of an expensively-acquired trio of superstar attacking trio at Paris Saint-Germain

AFCON 2021: Time for Dennis The Menace to grow up

Emmanuel Dennis