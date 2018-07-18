news

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenakaro Etebo has stated that he down turned down a move to several Premier League sides to play for Stoke City in the second division.

Etebo signed a five year deal for Stoke City which means he will play in the English Championship this season.

In an interview with Stoke City’s official website, Etebo revealed that he had several options to chose from but decided to move to the potters before the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

He said, “I feel great, I am finally here and I really appreciate the support and the welcome that everybody has given to me.

''I had a lot of options this summer from the Premier League, but I signed this deal before I went to the World Cup, and I am happy with that."

The new recruit who is was previously on loan at La Liga side Las Palmas last season stated that he joined Stoke City because of the relationships he had.

''I did that because of the relationship and the conversations I had. I was happy with what was said - if I wasn’t then I wouldn’t have come to Stoke City.”

''I believe that we are going to make this a great season. I am going to give my best and hopefully, that will be enough for the Club.''

The Nigeria international cut his break short to join up with his new teammates for their training camp in Germany where they will face off against Bochum, Meppen, and Hamburg in friendly encounters.