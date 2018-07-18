Pulse.ng logo
Oghenekaro Etebo turned down Premier League for Stoke City

Oghenakaro Etebo Super Eagles midfielder says he turned down Premier League clubs to play for Stoke City

Several Premier League teams were interested in signing Etebo but he preferred Stoke City.

  Published: 2018-07-18
play Etebo will be playing in the Championship this season (Stoke City)

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenakaro Etebo has stated that he down turned down a move to several Premier League sides to play for Stoke City in the second division.

Etebo signed a five year deal for Stoke City which means he will play in the English Championship this season.

In an interview with Stoke City’s official website, Etebo revealed that he had several options to chose from but decided to move to the potters before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Oghenekaro Etebo joins Stoke City for five years play Etebo has signed a 5-year deal with Stoke City (Stoke City)

 

He said, “I feel great, I am finally here and I really appreciate the support and the welcome that everybody has given to me.

''I had a lot of options this summer from the Premier League, but I signed this deal before I went to the World Cup, and I am happy with that."

Oghenekaro Etebo play Etebo was a key midfielder for the Super Eagles at the World Cup (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The new recruit who is was previously on loan at La Liga side Las Palmas last season stated that he joined Stoke City because of the relationships he had.

''I did that because of the relationship and the conversations I had. I was happy with what was said - if I wasn’t then I wouldn’t have come to Stoke City.”

play Etebo reveals that he had several offers but chose Stoke City (Stoke City)

 

''I believe that we are going to make this a great season. I am going to give my best and hopefully, that will be enough for the Club.''

The Nigeria international cut his break short to join up with his new teammates for their training camp in Germany where they will face off against Bochum, Meppen, and Hamburg in friendly encounters.

