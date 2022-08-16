TRANSFERS

Super Eagles-eligible defender signs for Tottenham following £15m agreement

Jidechi Chidiezie
The 19-year-old wonderkid who is a left-back, scored five goals in 37 appearances for Udinese last season.

Destiny Udogie has joined Tottenham from Udinese
Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have announced the £15 million signing of Nigeria-eligible defender Destiny Udogie from Serie A club Udinese.

The 19-year-old left-back agreed to a five-year contract, that would see him be a Spurs player until 2027 but will first, spend the 2022/23 season on a season-long loan with Udinese.

Although Tottenham completed the signing for a base £15 million, the transfer fee could rise by a further £3m with add-ons.

Last season, Udogie scored five goals and made four assists in 35 league appearances for Udinese, and featured in an additional two games in the Italian Cup for the Friulani.

Having progressed through the ranks at Hellas Verona, Udogie made his professional debut in November 2020. The following year, he joined Udinese on loan - a deal which turned permanent in July 2022 after his performances had attracted interest from other clubs.

At age grade level, Udogie played for Italy from the U-16 to U-21 levels, and in September 2021, featured in a European Championship qualifying fixture against Luxembourg's U-21. He has four caps to his name to date.

Destiny Udogie
Destiny Udogie Transfermarkt

On the senior level, however, Udogie is eligible to represent Italy or Nigeria. The 19-year-old was born in Italy and is of Nigerian descent.

Speaking about his signing, Udogie called it "a big dream come true" and "a big honour" to be at the London club with a big history.

Udogie is Tottenham's seventh summer signing following the arrivals of Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence.

Jidechi Chidiezie

