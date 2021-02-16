Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that his players prefer to play home games in Uyo to anywhere else.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to return to Lagos for the first time in 20 years and play at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Ahead of the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, Rohr has inspected the stadium and has confirmed that the Super Eagles will play there.

Gernot Rohr at Tslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos (Twitter/Sola Aiyepeku) Twitter

He, however, pointed out that his players prefer to play in Uyo.

“The second game, we will do it in Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos,” Rohr told ESPN.

“We know that this is a very special occasion with the pandemic, and we cannot have the usual [venue in] Uyo.

“But my players they like Uyo because of the facilities, because of the stadium.”

Uyo has hosted the Super Eagles more times in recent years with the games.

The city has the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium which hosts the games and at the expansive Le Meridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort where the players are usually camped