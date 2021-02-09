Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that is he looking at all directions to name his squad for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Rohr recently arrived in Abuja to prepare to submit names for the AFCON qualifiers against the Benin Republic on Monday, March 22 and Lesotho on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The Franco-German has revealed that he is scouting on all fronts to have the most in-form players in the squad for the games.

“Terem Moffi (Lorient) is doing well like Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin), Paul Onuachu (Genk), Umar Sadiq (UD Almeria), Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) again…and others,” the coach told NationSport.

Paul Onuachu who has 22 goals in 26 league games for Genk in Belgium is on Rohr's radar (Twitter/Genk) Twitter

“We are looking in all directions.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are top of Group L of the qualifiers with eight points followed by the Squirrels of Benin who have seven points.

Sierra Leone sit third with three points while Lesotho lie bottom of the table with two points.