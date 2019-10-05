The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Sunday, October 13 take on Brazil in a friendly game at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Ahead of the friendly game, Rohr has called up fullback Ebuehi to replace Omeruo who will not be available due to injury.

The Dutch-born defender was not included in the initial squad as he was still trying to hit 100% fitness after a long layoff.

The 23-year-old has not played for the Super Eagles since the 2018 FIFA World Cup due to a cruciate ligament injury he suffered just ahead of his debut season in Benfica.

He is yet to make an appearance for the Portuguese club this season but Rohr has handed him an opportunity to be back with the Super Eagles.