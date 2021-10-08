RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr blames the shocking loss to CAR on the absence of Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi

Steve Dede

Rohr says the Super Eagles missed the creativity of Alex Iwobi.

Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi were missing as Super Eagles lost to CAR on Thursday
Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi were missing as Super Eagles lost to CAR on Thursday

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has blamed the shocking loss to the Central African Republic on the absence of Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi.

Rohr's Super Eagles were without two of their most important players as they fell 1-0 at home to the Central African Republic in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Lagos.

The Super Eagles struggled to create lots of chances despite dominating possession and fell to a last-minute goal from Karl Namnganda.

Speaking after the game, Super Eagles coach Rohr said the absence of Iwobi and Ndidi, who missed the game because of injuries, did not help the team.

"We missed the creativity of Iwobi; we we also missed Ndidi so much. It was not easy for [Frank] Onyeka and a first-timer [Taiwo] Awoniyi to come in this team," the Franco-German manager told Goal.

"The players are still disappointed in the dressing room and still not understanding why we could lose this match.

"When we analysed it, we dominated possession of the ball, we had several opportunities to score, but we did not score and very often in football, there was a counter, and our opponents scored."

The Super Eagles will travel to Yaoundé- the temporary home of the Central African Republic- for the return leg of this fixture on Sunday, October 10. Rohr believes his men will fare better.

Super Eagles had a frustrating evening at the Teslim Balogun Stadium (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Super Eagles had a frustrating evening at the Teslim Balogun Stadium (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

"Cape Verde were well organised but we are still ahead in the group and in three days time, I believe we will be able to win the match," he also said.

"It will not be in Central Africa, it will be in Cameroon and on a very good pitch.

"Also, I think the fighting spirit of the team is still there. I hope in the next game, we will be luckier than today."

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still top of Group C of the qualifiers with six points. Cape Verde and the Central African Republic are on four points while Liberia are bottom with three points.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

