Super Eagles midfielder Mikel John Obi has undergone medicals at Championship side Middlesbrough ahead of a short-term move.

After two years in China with Tianjin TEDA, Mikel is looking for a fresh challenge and is now on the verge of joining Middlesbrough.

According to Sky Sports, the 31-year-old has had his medicals at Middlesbrough ahead of a short-term move.

Details shortly...