The campaign was an initiative by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) the association of footballers in England and it came following the spate of racial abuse against its black members.

Entitled #Enough, the PFA have encouraged their players to boycott social media from 9 am on Friday, April 19 while calling on social media companies to take more responsibility.

Players across England have taken to social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to share the photo of the campaign.

Super Eagles stars were not left out with Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, Kenneth Omeruo, Odion Ighalo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Semi Ajayi and Wilfred Ndidi also sharing the post.

Even former Super Eagles stars like Kanu Nwankwo and Yakubu Aiyegbeni also lend their voices to their campaign.

Racial abuse against black players has been a long-running problem in world football especially Europe which has not been helped with the slap-on-the-wrist punishment from football bodies.

The abuse has happened on social media platforms which promoted the PFA to initiate the campaign.

“Over the last few months, both domestically and internationally, there have been a number of high-profile racist incidents directed at players,” the PFA said in a statement.

“The boycott acts as a show of unity by the players, and a call for stronger action to be taken by social networks and footballing authorities in response to racist abuse both on and off the pitch.'”