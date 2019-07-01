Mikel has been a free agent after his contract ended with Chinese side Tianjin TEDA. The veteran midfielder spent the last six months on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough.

The 33-year-old who is currently with the Super Eagles in Egypt for the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has now moved to Turkey as he nears the end of his career.

“A 2 + 1-year agreement was signed with the free captain of the Nigerian National Team, Professional Footballer John Mikel Obi, with a one-year option to transfer to our club,” Trabzonspor said on their official website.

Trabzonspor will be Mikel’s sixth club in his professional career which started at Nigerian side Plateau United.

It was at Chelsea that the midfielder enjoyed huge success winning two Premier League titles, three FA Cup trophies, a Football League title, the Champions League and Europa League.

He had a forgettable stint in China with Tianjin TEDA where he struggled with injury before bouncing back with his six-month stay at Middlesbrough.

Mikel will join his compatriots Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme at Trabzonspor who finished fourth in the 2018/2019 Super Lig season.

Onazi took to Instagram to welcome his Super Eagles teammate; “It is official welcome to TRABZONSPOR my skippo @mikel_john_obi I will officially keep the number 10 jersey for you,” the Nigerian midfielder wrote.