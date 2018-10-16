Super Eagles camp update ahead of the game against Libya

news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria continue to be in camp ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya.

The Tuesday, October 16 clash is the second-leg of the doubleheader of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers with Nigeria taking all the three points with a 4-0 win on Saturday, October 13 in the first leg.

Odion Ighalo netted a hattrick while Samuel Kalu added another to seal the win for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo.

After the game on Saturday, the Super Eagles had a quiet Sunday as they recovered from the exertions of the win against Libya the previous day.

They had a warm-up session at the outdoor pitch of the Le Meridien Resort after breakfast. They had enough time to relax before a tactical session in the evening.

They had lunch at 7: 30 pm before retiring for the night.

Trip to Tunisia

After breakfast on Monday, October 15, the team boarded the private plane for the trip to Tunisia where they will be facing Libya in the return leg of the 2019 AFCON qualifier.

The arrived Sfax in the afternoon and rested before the training session at the Stade Taïeb Mhiri.