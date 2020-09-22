Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has called up six new players in his 25-player squad for Nigeria’s October friendly games against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia.

Nigeria are to face Cote d'Ivoire and Tunisia on Friday, October 9 and Tuesday, October 13, 2020, respectively in Austria.

For the games, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday, September 21 released Rohr’s squad which includes six new players.

Belgium-born striker Cyriel Dessers is in the squad in what would be his first Super Eagles game. Dessers was included in the squad to face Sierre Leone in a double-header for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers which was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus earlier in the year.

Striker Chidera Ejuke who has had a fine start to life in Russia with CSKA Moscow, Samson Tijani who led the Golden Eaglets to the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup, former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper Matthew Yakubu who plays in Slovenia, highly rated midfielder Frank Onyeka who plays in Denmark and left-back Zaidu Sanusi who just joined Porto are the other new players in the squad.

Highly rated Frank Onyeka has been impressive with FC Midtjylland in Denmark

The rest of the squad features the regular names including Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

Former U17 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Dele Alampasu returns to the group, as well as midfielder Mikel Agu.

Five other players like Shehu Abdullahi, Ramon Azeez, Henry Onyekuru, Tyrone Ebuehi and Josh Maja have been put on standby.

The Full list

The latest Super Eagles squad has 25 players for the friendly games

Goalkeepers: Dele Alampasu (FK Ventspils, Latvia); Matthew Yakubu (SKF Sered, Slovakia); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark); Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasary SK, Turkey); Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg, Austria)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Cyril Dessers (KRC Genk, Belgium); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)

Standby: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor, Turkey); Ramon Azeez (Granada CF, Spain); Joshua Maja (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Henry Onyekuru (AS Monaco, France); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, Netherlands)