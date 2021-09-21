RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Suarez fires Atletico top with late double at Getafe

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Luis Suarez (R) scored a late double for Atletico

Luis Suarez (R) scored a late double for Atletico Creator: JAVIER SORIANO
Luis Suarez (R) scored a late double for Atletico Creator: JAVIER SORIANO

Luis Suarez scored twice, including an injury-time winner, as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat 10-man Getafe 2-1 and move top of La Liga on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Hosts Getafe took the lead through Stefan Mitrovic on the stroke of half-time, but the game changed when Carles Alena was sent off in the 74th minute.

Reigning champions Atletico are now a point clear of city rivals Real Madrid who host Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

"In the first half, we had a lack of movement, of dynamism, and the match was flat until the opponents' goal," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

"In the second period, the match had more rhythm, more intensity, we had more efficiency in attack."

A goalless draw with fellow unbeaten side Athletic Bilbao at the weekend saw them drop two points behind Real in the early table and Simeone's men were far from convincing again for long stages.

A limp first-half display from the visitors ended in poor fashion as Getafe defender Mitrovic headed home.

Antoine Griezmann and Suarez, who saw a header strike the crossbar, both went close to an equaliser before former Barcelona midfielder Alena gave Atletico a helping hand.

Alena, who had already been booked, was given a straight red card following a VAR review for a poor studs-up challenge on Brazilian international Matheus Cunha.

Suarez made Alena pay only four minutes later, running onto Mario Hermoso's long pass and lashing a left-footed shot into the roof of the net.

The Uruguayan completed the comeback just as the clock ticked past 90 minutes, nodding in at the back post as Getafe goalkeeper David Soria backtracked after initially attempting to collect Sime Vrsaljko's cross.

Suarez, who was making only his third league start in six games this term, has now scored three La Liga goals this season.

Griezmann, though, is still yet to find the net in four appearances since rejoining the club from Barcelona.

"He is in the process of adapting to this new Atletico, which is no longer the Atletico he had known," said Simeone of the Frenchman.

"I'm sure he will shine like before, I have no doubts."

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Bilbao host Rayo Vallecano and Levante take on fellow winless side Celta Vigo.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inter fight back at Fiorentina to reclaim top spot

Jose Mourinho wants Tammy Abraham to play for Nigeria if England continues to ignore him

Suarez fires Atletico top with late double at Getafe

Super Falcons of Nigeria suffer embarrassing 4-2 loss to South Africa in an invitational tournament

Hungary to play one match behind closed doors, fined over racist abuse

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Golden Shoe winner Lewandowski hopes to become 'even better'

Arteta hails Odegaard's leadership in Arsenal revival

NFT craze fuels $4.3 bn French football card startup

Trending

FIFA and CAF presidents watch Super Falcons beat Mali in Lagos

Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Mali 2-0 in the first game of Aisha Buhari Cup (Instagram)

Leicester City 2 Vs 2 Napoli: Victor Osimhen scores impressive brace as Wilfred Ndidi sees red

Victor Osimhen scored a brace as Napoli got a point away at Leicester City (Getty Images)

Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi played together for the first time in midweek but PSG were held by Club Brugge in the Champions League Creator: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Chelsea cruise at Spurs, De Gea and Lingard star in Man Utd win

David de Gea celebrates after saving Mark Noble's penalty in Manchester United's 2-1 win against West Ham in the Premier League Creator: Ian KINGTON