Stats show that Alex Iwobi is a better player than Bruno Fernandes this season

Iwobi has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season following his consistent and exceptional performances for Everton.

The Nigerian international has managed to turn his form around under Frank Lampard at Goodison Park since the latter part of last season.

Iwobi has carried the form into the new season and has arguably been Everton's best player. He has played in all of Everton's games this season, creating three assists in eight Premier League games- the highest from a Toffees player this season.

However, Iwobi is not only outshining Everton players, but he is also playing better than the best of the best in the Premier League.

The former Arsenal star is playing better than Fernandes, who has been one of Man Utd's best players this season. Iwobi has more goal contributions (three assists) than Fernandes, who has just two goals to his name this season.

The Nigerian international has also made more forward passes (55) than Fernandes (45). More importantly, Iwobi has created more chances (16) than the Portuguese star (10).

Iwobi's numbers are even more impressive, considering he has been playing a deep role for Everton this season compared to Fernandes, who has always played in an attacking position for United.