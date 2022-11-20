QATAR 2022

SportyBet offers juicy odds on the FIFA World Cup group stages

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

SportyBet 2022 World Cup Outrights odds allow you to stake on what teams will qualify from each group

SportyBet offers odds on the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage
SportyBet offers odds on the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage

SportyBet gives punters a chance to predict correctly what teams will qualify from each group in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Recommended articles

These markets can be found in on Sportybet.com/ng/sport/football after which you select World Cup Outrights.

*These odds were culled from SportyBet (the odds are accurate at the time of posting but subject to change)

Netherlands are favourites to top Group A according to SportyBet, having been valued at 1.42 odds to do so ahead of Ecuador, Senegal and host nation, Qatar.

Ecuador at 5.80 odds and Senegal at 5.90 odds are the other likely candidates to win this group while Qatar are available at a whopping 15.50 odds on SportyBet to finish top of Group A.

VALUE BET: Qatar to qualify out of this group by any means is available on SportyBet at 4.00 odds, which is a lot for an outcome that is quite possible considering only once in the previous 21 World Cups has the host country failed to qualify from the group stage.

The Qatar National team
The Qatar National team AFP

England are the clear favourites to win Group B at 1.34 odds on SportyBet, U.S.A are at 6.25 odds for the same outcome and Wales at 6.80 odds while Iran are the least likely to win this group at 17.50 odds.

VALUE BET: Iran are expected to finish bottom of this group on paper but they actually have a decent squad led by Porto striker, Mehdi Taremi and an experienced coach in Carlos Queiroz.

Carlos Queiroz is the first man to take Iran to three different World Cup tournaments
Carlos Queiroz is the first man to take Iran to three different World Cup tournaments AFP

Betting on them to qualify for the next round at 4.50 odds on SportyBet may well be worth the punt.

Again, there is an overwhelming favourite to win the group in Argentina at 1.39 odds followed by two teams with similar chances in Poland and Mexico at 5.60 and 5.90 odds respectively and then an overwhelming underdog in Saudi Arabia at 23.00 odds to win Group C.

VALUE BET: Mexico are the second-best team in this group on paper, behind only Argentina and have been valued at a generous 1.90 odds on SportyBet to qualify for the next round.

France are available at 1.48 odds to finish top of Group D ahead of Denmark who are at 3.20 odds, Australia at 17.00 odds and Tunisia at 17.50 odds.

VALUE BET: It may come as a surprise to many but Denmark at 3.20 odds are more likely to finish top of this group than France for a number of reasons.

The French team are missing Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe, Christopher Nkunku and Karim Benzema who are all out injured.

France confirms Karim Benzema will miss World Cup due to injury
France confirms Karim Benzema will miss World Cup due to injury AFP

It also doesn’t help France that the last three World Cup winners before them, Italy 2006, Spain 2010 and Germany 2014 all failed to qualify from their group in the next World Cup, France could make it four in a row.

Spain are available at 1.87 odds to top Group E and Germany are valued at 2.10 odds for the same outcome and they are probably the better team to bet on.

Japan have an outside chance of topping the group with 13.50 odds while Costa Rica have little to no chance at 47.00 odds on SportyBet.

VALUE BET: Germany are the second favourites to top this group but they actually have a good enough chance to win it ahead of Spain, it is worth a punt to double your money.

Germany have finished in the top three more than any other nation
Germany have finished in the top three more than any other nation AFP

SportyBet selects Belgium as favourites to win Group F at 1.59 odds ahead of Croatia at 3.25 odds, Morocco at 10.50 odds and Canada at 12.50 odds.

VALUE BET: Morocco to qualify from this group is available at 3.00 odds which is a probable outcome.

Brazil are the best team in Group G and are available on SportyBet to top the group at 1.34 odds to win the group ahead of dark horses, Serbia and Switzerland who are both at 6.90 odds and 5.90 odds respectively and then there is Cameroon at 19.00 odds.

VALUE BET: Serbia are valued at 2.10 odds to simply qualify from this group which is value for money because they are most people’s dark horses to win the tournament.

Serbia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach
Serbia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach AFP

Portugal are at 1.68 odds to win this group on SportyBet, followed by Uruguay at 2.85 odds, South Korea at 11.00 odds and Ghana at 13.00 odds

VALUE BET: Ghana are valued at 2.10 odds to finish bottom of this group which is the most likely outcome

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • SportyBet offers odds on the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage

    SportyBet offers juicy odds on the FIFA World Cup group stages

  • Fans at the festival. (Agencia EFE)

    FIFA Fan Festival: Where fans can find and take alcohol for 19 hours in Qatar 2022

  • Qatar vs Ecuador Live blog

    Qatar 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Live

Recommended articles

SportyBet offers juicy odds on the FIFA World Cup group stages

SportyBet offers juicy odds on the FIFA World Cup group stages

Qatar 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Live

Qatar 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Live

FIFA Fan Festival: Where fans can find and take alcohol for 19 hours in Qatar 2022

FIFA Fan Festival: Where fans can find and take alcohol for 19 hours in Qatar 2022

Senegal vs Netherlands: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, H2H, odds

Senegal vs Netherlands: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, H2H, odds

Infantino's rant was strange but true; Europe has no moral high ground over Qatar

Infantino's rant was strange but true; Europe has no moral high ground over Qatar

Qatar 2022: Pogba, Mane & 5 other top stars missing out on the World Cup due to injuries

Qatar 2022: Pogba, Mane & 5 other top stars missing out on the World Cup due to injuries

Qatar 2022: England vs Iran: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h, odds

Qatar 2022: England vs Iran: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h, odds

SHOCKER! Despite ban, alcohol available in Qatar stadiums for VIP ticket holders

SHOCKER! Despite ban, alcohol available in Qatar stadiums for VIP ticket holders

Qatar 2022: How Real Madrid's Benzema was forced to 'give up' on FIFA World Cup with France

Qatar 2022: How Real Madrid's Benzema was forced to 'give up' on FIFA World Cup with France

Trending

Climbing up the table: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

FIFA Uncovered

20 things learned from Netflix's FIFA Uncovered documentary

Time and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria against Portugal

Time and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria against Portugal

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award