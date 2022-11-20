SportyBet offers juicy odds on the FIFA World Cup group stages

These markets can be found in on Sportybet.com/ng/sport/football after which you select World Cup Outrights.

*These odds were culled from SportyBet (the odds are accurate at the time of posting but subject to change)

Group A

Netherlands are favourites to top Group A according to SportyBet, having been valued at 1.42 odds to do so ahead of Ecuador, Senegal and host nation, Qatar.

Ecuador at 5.80 odds and Senegal at 5.90 odds are the other likely candidates to win this group while Qatar are available at a whopping 15.50 odds on SportyBet to finish top of Group A.

VALUE BET: Qatar to qualify out of this group by any means is available on SportyBet at 4.00 odds, which is a lot for an outcome that is quite possible considering only once in the previous 21 World Cups has the host country failed to qualify from the group stage.

Group B

England are the clear favourites to win Group B at 1.34 odds on SportyBet, U.S.A are at 6.25 odds for the same outcome and Wales at 6.80 odds while Iran are the least likely to win this group at 17.50 odds.

VALUE BET: Iran are expected to finish bottom of this group on paper but they actually have a decent squad led by Porto striker, Mehdi Taremi and an experienced coach in Carlos Queiroz.

Betting on them to qualify for the next round at 4.50 odds on SportyBet may well be worth the punt.

Group C

Again, there is an overwhelming favourite to win the group in Argentina at 1.39 odds followed by two teams with similar chances in Poland and Mexico at 5.60 and 5.90 odds respectively and then an overwhelming underdog in Saudi Arabia at 23.00 odds to win Group C.

VALUE BET: Mexico are the second-best team in this group on paper, behind only Argentina and have been valued at a generous 1.90 odds on SportyBet to qualify for the next round.

Group D

France are available at 1.48 odds to finish top of Group D ahead of Denmark who are at 3.20 odds, Australia at 17.00 odds and Tunisia at 17.50 odds.

VALUE BET: It may come as a surprise to many but Denmark at 3.20 odds are more likely to finish top of this group than France for a number of reasons.

The French team are missing Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe, Christopher Nkunku and Karim Benzema who are all out injured.

It also doesn’t help France that the last three World Cup winners before them, Italy 2006, Spain 2010 and Germany 2014 all failed to qualify from their group in the next World Cup, France could make it four in a row.

Group E

Spain are available at 1.87 odds to top Group E and Germany are valued at 2.10 odds for the same outcome and they are probably the better team to bet on.

Japan have an outside chance of topping the group with 13.50 odds while Costa Rica have little to no chance at 47.00 odds on SportyBet.

VALUE BET: Germany are the second favourites to top this group but they actually have a good enough chance to win it ahead of Spain, it is worth a punt to double your money.

Group F

SportyBet selects Belgium as favourites to win Group F at 1.59 odds ahead of Croatia at 3.25 odds, Morocco at 10.50 odds and Canada at 12.50 odds.

VALUE BET: Morocco to qualify from this group is available at 3.00 odds which is a probable outcome.

Group G

Brazil are the best team in Group G and are available on SportyBet to top the group at 1.34 odds to win the group ahead of dark horses, Serbia and Switzerland who are both at 6.90 odds and 5.90 odds respectively and then there is Cameroon at 19.00 odds.

VALUE BET: Serbia are valued at 2.10 odds to simply qualify from this group which is value for money because they are most people’s dark horses to win the tournament.

Group H

Portugal are at 1.68 odds to win this group on SportyBet, followed by Uruguay at 2.85 odds, South Korea at 11.00 odds and Ghana at 13.00 odds