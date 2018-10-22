Spartak sack coach Carrera after Arsenal Tula defeat

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Ten-time Russian champions Spartak Moscow announced Monday they had sacked Italian manager Massimo Carrera who led them to the Premier League title in his first season at the helm in 2017.

Carrera was dismissed after the club's 3-2 loss at home to Arsenal Tula on Sunday.

"The Spartak board of directors took a decision to relieve Massimo Carrera of his post," said a statement on the club's website.

"The club thanks Massimo for the work he has done. But the results of the previous season have been found to be a failure as none of the objectives have been fulfilled. Meanwhile, the team's results and performance this season showed no signs of improvement."

The club wished Carrera success in his future career. Carrera's assistant Raul Riancho has been named as interim coach.

Defeat to lowly Arsenal Tula left Spartak in sixth place in the table along with four clubs, who are all seven points behind the leaders Zenit St Petersburg.

Carrera, who took over Spartak in August 2016, previously worked under Antonio Conte at Juventus and Italy's national side as assistant manager.

He led Russia's most decorated club to their 10th national title after a 16-year break in his first season in charge.

Last season Spartak finished third but failed to make it into the Champions League groups stage as they were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by the Greek outfit PAOK in the third qualifying round.