Aleksandr Sobolev's first-half double helped Spartak Moscow to a 2-1 home victory over Serie A leaders Napoli on Wednesday which moved the Russians top of their Europa League group.
Spartak beat Napoli to take top spot in Europa League group
Spartak Moscow celebrate their victory over Napoli
All four teams can still progress from Group C and the winner of Leicester's game against Legia Warsaw at the King Power Stadium on Thursday would replace Spartak at the summit.
After a fast start to the season, Napoli are now winless in three games in all competitions after taking just one point from their last two Serie A matches.
Russian international Sobolev gave Spartak, who lost 3-2 in Naples earlier in the campaign, the lead with a third-minute penalty before netting again before the half-hour mark.
Eljif Elmas pulled one back for the visitors in the second period, but Napoli could not find an equaliser.
Luciano Spalletti's side slip below Spartak on head-to-head away goals.
