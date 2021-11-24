RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Spartak beat Napoli to take top spot in Europa League group

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Spartak Moscow celebrate their victory over Napoli

Spartak Moscow celebrate their victory over Napoli Creator: Natalia KOLESNIKOVA
Spartak Moscow celebrate their victory over Napoli Creator: Natalia KOLESNIKOVA

Aleksandr Sobolev's first-half double helped Spartak Moscow to a 2-1 home victory over Serie A leaders Napoli on Wednesday which moved the Russians top of their Europa League group.

Recommended articles

All four teams can still progress from Group C and the winner of Leicester's game against Legia Warsaw at the King Power Stadium on Thursday would replace Spartak at the summit.

After a fast start to the season, Napoli are now winless in three games in all competitions after taking just one point from their last two Serie A matches.

Russian international Sobolev gave Spartak, who lost 3-2 in Naples earlier in the campaign, the lead with a third-minute penalty before netting again before the half-hour mark.

Eljif Elmas pulled one back for the visitors in the second period, but Napoli could not find an equaliser.

Luciano Spalletti's side slip below Spartak on head-to-head away goals.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Unvaccinated Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for Covid: Bayern

Unvaccinated Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for Covid: Bayern

Spartak beat Napoli to take top spot in Europa League group

Spartak beat Napoli to take top spot in Europa League group

Betting Preview: 4 sure-looking outcomes from Wednesday's Champions League

Betting Preview: 4 sure-looking outcomes from Wednesday's Champions League

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Benzema -- The Good, The Bad and the Ugly side of French football

Benzema -- The Good, The Bad and the Ugly side of French football

Betting Tips: Mixed accumulation for the week

Betting Tips: Mixed accumulation for the week

3 Manchester United players that can benefit from Solskjaer’s departure

3 Manchester United players that can benefit from Solskjaer’s departure

Europa League: 3 Nigerian talking points for matchday 5

Europa League: 3 Nigerian talking points for matchday 5

France's Benzema gets one-year suspended term in sex tape case

France's Benzema gets one-year suspended term in sex tape case

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

‘The defender pulled me’ – Daniel Amartey speaks on controversial penalty against South Africa

‘The defender pulled me’ – Daniel Amartey speaks on controversial penalty against South Africa