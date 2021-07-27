“I will chain myself to Koulibaly”: Spalletti vows to keep Man United-linked defender at Napoli

The 30-year-old Senegal international arrived from Genk in 2014 and has established himself as one of the top players in his position in Serie A and Europe.

Despite being named the Italian top flight’s best defender in 2018/19, the commanding centre-back’s stock has fallen in the last few seasons, largely due to injury.

It hasn’t stopped reported interest from Man United, with the Manchester giants rumoured to test the Italian club’s resolve with a €30 million bid.

“To keep [Koulibaly] here I will chain myself somewhere,” Spalletti told a press conference. “Find me something I can chain myself to - and I will hold onto Koulibaly so that he doesn't leave.”

It remains to be seen if the Azzurri will accept such an offer for the centre-back who has two years left on his contract.

Koulibaly has been valued highly by the Partenopei in the past, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis frustrating previous efforts of several continental giants in recent years.

Manchester City were thwarted in their efforts to price the experienced West African away last year, before eventually settling for Ruben Dias from Portuguese giants Benfica.

The Red Devils are also reportedly close to reaching an agreement for Real Madrid and France international Raphael Varane.

Several reports indicate the four-time Champions League winner has agreed a deal in principle with the English giants, although an agreement hasn’t been reached between the clubs.

The 28-year-old is younger than Koulibaly, has one year left on his contract and is reportedly keen to want a new challenge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team still have over a month to close out any deals for new signings given the summer transfer window shuts on August 31.

The Red Devils begin their Premier League campaign on August 14 against age-old rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford.

